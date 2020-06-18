Official: US accusations against Iran to cover up its crimes in region

The US has accused Iran of posing a threat to stability and security in the region, supporting terrorism, and imposing on international criminal court (ICC) to cover up its crimes in the region and its direct and indirect involvement in crimes against Afghanistan, Iraq and Yemen.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif earlier in a message reacted to US officials' new decision to impose economic sanctions on members of the International Criminal Court and urged the international community to wake up to smell the consequences of appeasing the bully.

“International Criminal COURT now blackmailed by lawless gang posing as diplomats,” Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on June 11.

According to US media ‘Fox News’ report, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and Attorney General Willian Barr announced Thursday that the US will authorize economic sanctions against members of the International Criminal Court who improperly target the US officials and American allies.

“The order follows a recent ICC decision to allow an investigation into US personnel in Afghanistan for alleged war crimes,” it added.

