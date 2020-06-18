COVID-19 kills 87 more Iranians over past 24 hours: Official

The spokeswoman said that, with the 87 new deaths, the country’s total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 9,272.

Some 2,596 new cases of infection to COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 930 of whom have become hospitalized, Lari said.

She said that totally 197,647 Iranians have been confirmed infected to COVID-19, some 156,991 of whom have been discharged from hospital or recovered from the disease.

Some 2,795 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

