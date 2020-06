Behrouz Aqaee told IRNA that the 900-ton load was loaded directly from the trucks to the vessels.

Aqaee said that to reduce the costs and time of loading, the cement was taken to the vessel directly by the trucks.

He also said that the province is rich in mines and has good cement factories that enable it to have export. Shahid Kalantari port in Chabahar has the necessary infrastructures and equipment for that purpose.

