Jun 18, 2020, 12:39 PM
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code: 83825604
0 Persons

Tags

New cave with hundreds of thousands of bats found in western Iran

New cave with hundreds of thousands of bats found in western Iran

Ilam, June 18, IRNA – A ranger from Malekshahi County, Ilam Province, western Iran, said that a stunning cave that is home to hundreds of thousands of bats was found with the help of a local man.

Mehdi Maami said that the surprisingly beautiful cave was searched and filmed.

Maami said that the height of the cave is two meters and has an entrance that is four meters wide. It is in a mountain and is 150 meters deep.

The lime walls and icicles have given the cave a spectacular beauty, he said, adding that the density of the number of the bats in this mysterious cave is amazing.

The county is home to several famous nationally-registered caves.    

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 2 =