US pressures aim at making Iran to negotiate

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, Abdolreza Farajirad said that the US has intensified its attempts to draw a resolution from the International Atomic Energy Agency against Iran; in the same framework, US Secretary of State has claimed that the US is still a part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Farajirad said that the US claimed so because they want to activate the trigger mechanism and stop the removal of weapons sanctions that is, according to the deal, due in October. "But with the resistance of China and Russia that will not happen."

The analyst said that the US intends to exert pressures on the secretariats of the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency in order to reach its goals. It seems that the conditions have changed a bit compared to a month ago; the US has now found new pretext to pressure Antonio Guterres and Rafael Grossi.

Saying that the EU trio is getting closer to the US, he added in the past few days the European members of the JCPOA have given a draft of a resolution to the Board of Governors of the IAEA to call for Iran's full cooperation with the Agency while they are fully aware of the vast cooperation between Iran and the IAEA.

Farajirad said that Iran needs to consult the other signatories of the deal more than before because the US intends to pressure the Board of Governors of the IAEA to issue a resolution and use it as a tool for taking the case to the UN Security Council again in order to indefinitely prolong Iran's weapon's sanctions and also revive all the UNSC resolutions.

He went on to say that ultimately all these pressures are for making Tehran start negotiations with Washington.

What is important here is that whether Iran enters negotiations with the US or whether he can revive the sanctions, he is going to sell it to the voters as an achievement, he said.

We should have in mind that the goal of the extremist team of Trump is to make it impossible for the next US administration – whether a Republicans or a Democrat one – to return to the deal, he added.

Until a month ago, it was thought that Europe will take no action in this regard until the presidential elections are held in the US, but things have changed as the IAEA chief have caused the European trio to think that Iran has had disloyalties, and that is why they have prepared the resolution draft, which shows that the trio is getting closer to the US.

9417**2050

Follow us in Twitter @IrnaEnglish