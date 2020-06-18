Iran condemns US sanctions on Syria, vows to strengthen economic ties with Damascus

Mousavi said implementation of Cesar Act is against international laws and human rights.

The Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, signed into law by US President Donald Trump in December 2019, is due to come into effect on Wednesday. The document stipulates sanctioning almost all Syrian economic and trade activities, as well as government officials.

Mousavi said in a time when the entire world is engaged with the coronavirus, actions such as "inhumane sanctions" just intensifies the pains of the Syrian people.

He added that as Iran has stated before, it gives no credit to the unilateral sanctions imposed with bullyish behavior and considers them economic terrorism of the US government against the people of Syria and in line with Washington's attempts to destabilize the country.

Mousavi added that Iran will, as before, continue cooperation with the resistant people and government of Syria and will, despite the US sanctions, strengthen economic ties with them.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo announced in a tweet that his country is to impose more sanctions on Syrian Government, including President Bashar al-Assad, his wife, and tens of other Syrian officials.

Pompeo said in a statement that anyone doing business with Syrian Government "is potentially exposed to travel restrictions and financial sanctions".

