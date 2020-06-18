Iran reiterates respecting Libya's territorial integrity

Iran has always emphasized the need to respect the right of the Libyan people to determine their own political destiny without the aliens' interference and believes that the crisis in that country has no military solution and the only way to achieve stability in Libya is support of all countries and regional and international actors to the country's political process and holding Libyan talks with the participation of all domestic parties, he said.

Expressing support to international efforts to end political crisis in Libya, Mousavi stressed the need for continuing the efforts.

8072**2050

