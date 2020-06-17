Syrian PM discusses economic cooperation with Iranian delegation

Iran-Syria economic collaboration still continues in line with the guidelines of the leaders of the two countries, he said.

Syria has a comprehensive plan to develop the agricultural and food industries to increase the stability of the Syrian people in the face of sanctions.

Head of Headquarters for Developing Iran's Economic Cooperation with Iraq and Syria Hassan Danaeifar who is heading the visiting Iranian delegation, for his part, reiterated that his country is standing alongside Syria to counter economic punishments.

Noting that the Iranian delegation's trip to Damascus took place to offer economic help, he highlighted significance of joint coordination for overcoming all the obstacles in the way of economic collaboration.

