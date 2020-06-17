Jun 17, 2020, 1:37 PM
Iran, Tunisia stress strengthening parliamentary ties

Tehran, June 17, IRNA – Iran’s ambassador in Tunis and Tunisia’s speaker of the Assembly of the Representatives of the People emphasized enhancement of relations between the parliaments of the two countries and activation of friendship committee of Iran and Tunisia.

Iran’s Ambassador Mohammad-Reza Raouf-Sheybani and Tunisia’s Parliament Speaker Rachid al-Ghannouchi met in the presence of Tunisia’s deputy Parliament Speaker Tarek Fatiti and, chairwoman of the Committee on Rights, Freedoms and External Relations Samah Dammak.

Raouf-Sheybani gave Iran’s Majlis Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf’s message to al-Ghannouchi. 

The Iranian envoy said that Iran’s Parliament stressed the importance of expanding the inter-parliamentary relations and the necessity to strengthen economic, political, and cultural ties.

On behalf government and the people of Iran, he congratulated the parliament of Tunisia over their revolution and entering the path of democracy, hoping that Tunisia will reach its goal and that their experience of democracy will be successful.

Iran’s ambassador to Tunisia also expressed Tehran’s readiness to support Tunis.

Al-Ghanouchi stressed the expansion of ties between the two countries’ merchants and parliaments.

He said that Iran and Tunisia have long relations and that the Tehran and Tunis have common ideas in many regional and international issued, including the issue of Palestine.

He hoped that Iran and Tunisia will create chances for dialog using equity, justice, freedom, and democracy.

