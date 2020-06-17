Iran, Syria emphasize developing scientific relations

According to Syrian media, Both sides reviewed granting scholarship, holding training and rehabilitation programs, exchanging students and professors, holding scientific conference and establishing technology park.

Bassam Ibrahim referred to the significant scientific relations between Tehran and Damascus and also scientific, cultural and research cooperation programs between two countries.

He noted that the Iranian research centers have had significant progress in medical, nano-technology and stem cell fields.

Meanwhile, Danaiefar referred to developing scientific and research relations between Iranian and Syrian universities and called for enhancing efforts to achieve better results.

Iranian delegation also held talks with Syrian Trade Minister Talal al-Barazi on developing economic cooperation and Iran’s projects in Syria.

They reviewed the importance of creating a mechanism for exchanging goods and supplying the needs of Iranian and Syrian people.

