Azerbaijan's parliament speaker congratulates Iranian counterpart on post

Baku, June 16, IRNA -- Azerbaijan's Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova in a message to Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf on Tuesday congratulated him on his election as Iran's Majlis speaker.

She also highlighted main role of the two countries' parliaments in boosting bilateral ties.

She also hoped that parliamentary cooperation between the two countries will further improve.

