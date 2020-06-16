Iranian documentary awarded in Queen Palm Int'l Film Fest

Queen Palm International Film Festival or QPIFF is a quarterly film, music, and screenwriting festival in Palm Springs, California.

This festival honors films from different countries with various awards in different categories and genres.

The cinematic work that is also entitled 'Zero to Podium' narrates the life of three Iranian sisters named Shahrbanu, Soheila, and Elaheh Mansourian.

The sisters who are the members of the Wushu national team are from a small town of Semirom in Isfahan Province.

The Iranian documentary had earlier won awards from the 37th Milano International FICTS Fest in Italy and Cinema d’iDEA Film Festival.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish