Lavrov: Russia opposes efforts to exploit UNSC over Iran's nuclear program

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday at a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at the Russian Foreign Ministry's official banquet hall that Russia was resolute in its efforts to counter exploitation of the UN Security Council regarding the situation surrounding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and Iran's nuclear program.

"Undoubtedly, we will raise this issue in all international multilateral formats," he said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday that Iran and Russia need consultations to deal with a critical situation in the international community.

Prior to Moscow, the Iranian foreign minister visited Turkey to consult issues of mutual interest with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

