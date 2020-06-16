Iran, Russia underscore opposing unilateralism in resolving global issues

The statement, titled "Declaration of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation on the Promotion of International Law", was compiled in 13 paragraphs and signed by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday.

The statement noted: "The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation are determined to deal with unilateral and illegal approaches to resolve global crises and to actively pursue just and multifaceted collective and multilateral approaches based on the well-known principles and rules of international law to solve urgent regional and global problems."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation reject the notions that they are trying to undermine international order which is based on international law."

In another paragraph, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation reaffirmed their full commitment to the principles of international law enshrined in the United Nations Charter and the 1970 Declaration on the Principles of International Law on Friendly Relations and Cooperation between States in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations.

The statement elsewhere highlighted: "Principles of international law, which are the basis of fair and equitable international relations, manifest the win-win cooperation and create a common space for equal and inseparable security and economic cooperation."

In another part of the joint statement, Zarif and Lavrov stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation share the view that the principle of equality of sovereignty is vital to stability in international relations. Governments enjoy their rights on the basis of independence and equality and fulfill their obligations and responsibilities on the basis of mutual respect.

Governments have the right to participate equally in the creation and exercise of international law. They are also committed to maintaining international law in a coherent and consistent manner with goodwill.

The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation emphasize the principle of requiring governments to refrain from threatening or resorting to force against the territorial integrity or the political independence of any other country, contrary to the Charter of the United Nations. Accordingly, they condemn unilateral military intervention.

The other paragraph states: The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation fully support the principle of non-interference in the internal or external affairs of states and condemn any interference of states in the internal or external affairs of other states with the aim of falsely changing the legitimate governments which violate this principle.

The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation consider any measure or attempt to weaken or destabilize their governments or institutions in any form or pretext in violation of this principle.

The joint statement said that Iran and Russia condemn the extraterritorial exercise of international law in violation of national law as another example of a violation of the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of states.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Russia have stated in another paragraph: The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation, as part of the principle of non-interference in the internal or external affairs of governments; emphasize the sovereign and inviolable right of states to determine their political, economic, cultural and social system for the development of international relations and the exercise of permanent sovereignty over their natural resources, in accordance with the will of their people and without external interference, overthrow, subversion, coercion or threat in any kind.

The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation emphasize the principle of peaceful settlement of disputes and firmly believe that governments must resolve their differences through the tools and mechanisms they have agreed upon. This process will help to resolve disputes peacefully in accordance with applicable international law, and as a result can lead to a reduction in tensions and an increase in peaceful cooperation.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish