COVID-19 kills 115 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Lari said that, with the 115 new deaths, the country’s total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 9,065.

Some 2,563 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 939 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

She noted that a total of 192,439 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 152,675 of whom have been discharged from hospital or recovered from the disease.

Some 2,815 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 1,293,609 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

