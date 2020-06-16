Iran to work to enhance economic cooperation with Syria amid looming US sanctions, Zarif says

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told Sputnik on Tuesday that Tehran would work to strengthen economic cooperation with Syria amid looming sanctions under the US Caesar Act.

"We have strong economic relationships with Syria, and as for the latter, [it has] a credit line in Iran. We and our friends will work to develop the economic situation in Syria and enhance economic cooperation between Iran and Syria", Zarif pointed out, when asked about the Caesar Act.

The statement was made ahead of the Iranian Foreign Minister's talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov scheduled for later today in Moscow.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday that Iran and Russia need consultations to deal with a critical situation in the international community.

Speaking to IRNA and IRIB upon his arrival at Moscow airport, Zarif said Iran and Russia as two neighboring countries enjoy strategic relations.

It is necessary for both sides to be in touch, he noted.

The US and some Western countries are trying to disturb international law in the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency and the United Nations Security Council, he added.

Referring to the US withdrawal from international agreements, Zarif said that the latest one of a series of withdrawal from international organizations was the WHO which is a specialized UN agency and all countries share active relations with it.

But the US politicized its relations with WHO aiming to cover up its internal weaknesses, he said, urging to confront such US' policy.

Pointing to the US attempts for extending arms embargo, Zarif said this is an important part of the JCPOA and UNSCR 2231.

Important achievements have been made under the JCPOA and the US officials accepted them, but after Donald Trump became the US president, Washington denied them.

Iran, Russia, China, and some other countries have the same stance in this regard, Zarif said, adding that the Europeans are accompanying to some extent, but they could not take independent policy against the US.

Iran-Russia relations will not be limited by these issues and the economic cooperation will continue between the two countries.

The joint economic projects are implemented in cooperation with Russian contractors in Iran.

Referring to Iran-Russia regional cooperation, Zarif said both countries have cooperation on the Syrian issue.

It is necessary to hold an extraordinary NAM Summit aiming to address the dire situations in some parts of Syria with regard to terrorists' activities.

He went on to say that Issues related to Yemen and Afghanistan need cooperation and consultations.

In response to a question on reopening borders in the post-coronavirus era, the Iranian top diplomat said that the issue will be reviewed, adding that Iran and Russia have maintained trade during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Elaborating on Iran-Syria relations, Zarif said both countries enjoy good relations and Syria enjoys a credit line in Iran.

"We will be active in Syria for the reconstruction of the country and economy," he reiterated.

Zarif also vowed for holding Astana Summit soon.

Prior to Moscow, the Iranian foreign minister visited Turkey to consult issues of mutual interest with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

The Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, signed into law by US President Donald Trump in December 2019, is due to come into effect on Wednesday. The document stipulates sanctioning almost all Syrian economic and trade activities, as well as government officials.

Zarif's statement comes after POTUS (President of the United States) in early May announced that he is renewing the US sanctions against Syria due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle Eastern country.

"I have determined that it is necessary to continue in effect the national emergency declared with respect to this threat and to maintain in force the sanctions to address this national emergency," Trump said in a letter to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The US president also called on the Syrian government to end the war in the country and condemned Russia and Iran for what he described as support for Syrian President Bashar Assad. Russia and Iran act as the ceasefire guarantors in war-torn Syria. Moscow carries out humanitarian operations across the Middle Eastern country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of the Syrian refugees.

American troops, jointly with the Arab-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces, maintain control over a part of northeastern Syria as the US-led coalition of more than 60 nations has been carrying out airstrikes and other operations against terrorists in Syria since September 2014. The coalition operates in Syria without the approval of the Assad government or any UN Security Council authorization.

Damascus, in turn, sees the US presence on the Syrian soil as a violation of national sovereignty and an attempt to seize the country's natural resources.

