Jun 16, 2020, 2:53 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83824098
0 Persons

Tags

Zarif, Lavrov discuss bilateral ties, JCPOA

Zarif, Lavrov discuss bilateral ties, JCPOA

Moscow, June 16, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov reviewed bilateral relations, Iran nuclear deal (also known as JCPOA), and the regional issues.

It is predicted that bilateral issues can have different aspects during the current visit since significant developments have been made with regard to the economic exchanges and commuting of students and tourists.

Thanks to the efforts made by the Iranian embassy in Moscow, Moscow-Tehran flights were not halted, and also good relations between the two countries were never harmed.  

In addition, Iran and Russia have continued economic cooperation in a dynamic manner and within the framework of the joint economic commission.

The last round of it was held last summer in Iran.

The 16th round of economic commission which was scheduled to be held in Russia was canceled due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 11 =