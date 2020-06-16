Zarif, Lavrov discuss bilateral ties, JCPOA

It is predicted that bilateral issues can have different aspects during the current visit since significant developments have been made with regard to the economic exchanges and commuting of students and tourists.

Thanks to the efforts made by the Iranian embassy in Moscow, Moscow-Tehran flights were not halted, and also good relations between the two countries were never harmed.

In addition, Iran and Russia have continued economic cooperation in a dynamic manner and within the framework of the joint economic commission.

The last round of it was held last summer in Iran.

The 16th round of economic commission which was scheduled to be held in Russia was canceled due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

