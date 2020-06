Speaking to IRNA, IRIB upon his arrival at Moscow airport, Zarif said Iran and Russia as two neighboring countries enjoy strategic relations.

It is necessary for both sides to be in touch, he noted.

US and some Western countries are trying to disturb international law in the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency and the United Nations Security Council, he added.

