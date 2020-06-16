Envoy warns any decision with political aims will weaken cooperation with Iran

Kazem Gharibabadi told reporters that despite Iranian extension cooperation with the IAEA, the three European countries are lobbying with the Board of Governors to pass resolution about the Agency's two requests for access.

"While Iran is cooperating extensively and constructively with the Agency, drafting a resolution with the purpose of asking Iran to cooperate and fulfill the two demands of the IAEA is a regrettable and completely non-constructive action."

The diplomat also stated that the resolution is presented by countries that either have nuclear weapons or are hosting such destructive and deadly weapons and on the other hand express their Safeguards concerns about Iran is mocking of international norms and rules governing disarmament and non-proliferation regimes.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reportedly made allegations of undeclared nuclear activities in places in Iran.

Criticizing the failure of the three European countries to fulfill their obligations under the Joint Comprehensive of Action (JCPOA), Iran's permanent representative also advised them at least not to complicate the situation, if they could not take steps to save the JCPOA.

The ambassador called on the members of the Board of Governors to refrain from taking political and hasty measures and opt for prudence and vigilance to ensure continued cooperation between Iran and the IAEA.

He added that naturally if such a resolution is approved, in which the US goals are clear, the Islamic Republic of Iran will have to take the necessary measures proportionally, so that the responsibility lies on those behind such political and destructive approaches.

