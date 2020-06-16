Iran shifts national economy from dependence on oil

Gholamreza Panahi, CBI Vice Governor for Foreign Exchange Affairs, made the remarks at a specialized economic meeting in Tehran on Monday evening.

To provide forex, the country was affected by the coronavirus pandemic from three months ago, Panahi said at the meeting held at the Economy of Resistance headquarters.

However, the production units and industrial sectors enjoy support from the Government, he added.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected near 8,108,000 people across the world and killed over 438,000 people; while in Iran the number of the dead is more than 8,900.

CBI endeavors to provide forex from non-oil exports, the official concluded.

