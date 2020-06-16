Jun 16, 2020, 9:28 AM
Journalist ID: 2379
News Code: 83823429
0 Persons

Tags

Iran shifts national economy from dependence on oil

Iran shifts national economy from dependence on oil

Tehran, June 16, IRNA - Iran has shifted national economy from dependence on oil over the past two years due to the conditions created in the country, an official with Central Bank of Iran (CBI) says.

Gholamreza Panahi, CBI Vice Governor for Foreign Exchange Affairs, made the remarks at a specialized economic meeting in Tehran on Monday evening.

To provide forex, the country was affected by the coronavirus pandemic from three months ago, Panahi said at the meeting held at the Economy of Resistance headquarters.

However, the production units and industrial sectors enjoy support from the Government, he added.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected near 8,108,000 people across the world and killed over 438,000 people; while in Iran the number of the dead is more than 8,900.

CBI endeavors to provide forex from non-oil exports, the official concluded.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 7 =