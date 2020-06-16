Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 16

** IRAN DAILY

- Any IAEA’s counterproductive decision to be met with Iran’s proper response: Mousavi

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi criticized the International Atomic Energy Agency’s recent report on Iran and said, “They are trying to reopen a closed case based on the US and Zionist regime's allegations about Iran's legal nuclear activities”.

- Iran warns against politicization of IAEA reports under American, Israeli influence

Government’s spokesman Ali Rabiei criticized the politicization of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s reports on Iran’s nuclear activities under the influence of the United States and the Israeli regime, reiterating that the Islamic Republic carries out a peaceful transparent nuclear program.

- Official: Iran may have to reimpose tough virus controls

Iran warned Monday it may have to reimpose tough measures against the novel coronavirus to ensure social distancing, as it reported more than 100 deaths for a second straight day.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- IAEA meets on Iran to echo Zionist fabrications

The head of the United Nations’ atomic agency said Monday that Iran must provide inspectors access to sites which is thought based on U.S. and Israeli claims to have stored or used undeclared nuclear material.

- EU should recognize Palestinian State: Luxembourg

Luxembourg’s foreign minister has suggested that the European Union should recognize Palestinian statehood in response to the Zionist regime’s planned West Bank annexation.

- Iran’s Yazdani wins UWW’s fantasy wrestling tournament

Gaining 53 percent of the 164,000 fans’ votes of the UWW’s Freestyle Fantasy Wrestling Tournament, Iranian wrestler Hassan Yazdani finished the event beating his Azerbaijani rival Haji Aliyev.

- TEHRAN TIMES

- British consuls’ review of Iran economy in 19th century published

A book containing the British consuls’ review of Iran economy during the 19th century has recently been published.

- Iranian football teams warned not to withdraw from league

Disciplinary Committee of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) warned the teams who have threatened to withdraw from the Iran Professional League (IPL) in case of the resumption of the competition.

- Zarif says Tehran to host Syria talks within Astana format

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announced on Monday that Tehran will soon host a meeting on Syria on the basis of the Astana talks.

- FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Central Bank of Iran revisits supply of money

The Central Bank of Iran said in a report that broad money supply reached 24,721.5 trillion rials ($137 billion) when the fiscal year ended in the third week of March.

- Iran Covid-19 Cases Near 190,000

The tally of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran neared 190,000 on Monday, a health official announced, as the pandemic appeared to be peaking in more provinces.

- Shares advance on high forex hopes

After a one-day hiatus, Tehran stocks resumed bullish trend on Monday climbing 1.24% with small cap stocks at the center of attention.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish