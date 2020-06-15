Jun 16, 2020, 12:11 AM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code: 83823261
0 Persons

Tags

Iran condemns US for imposing sanctions on Nord Steam 2

Iran condemns US for imposing sanctions on Nord Steam 2

Tehran, June 16, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi denounced the US for imposing sanctions on the project to transfer energy to Europe called 'Nord Stream 2'.

"As it was warned time & time again that "a bully will get bully-er if you succumb," the American bully now bites its EU allies," Mousavi wrote in his Twitter account on Monday.

"The US habit of aggressive law-breaking will only lead to global chaos. When will the world grasp the reality & rise up against this bully?" he added.

Nord Stream 2 is a 1200km-long offshore natural gas pipeline being constructed to connect Europe to the world's largest reserves in Northern Russia.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 5 =