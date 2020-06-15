Interfaith dialogue significant for proximity among religions

He made the remarks in a meeting with Iran's Ambassador in Belgrade Rashid Hassanpour late on Monday when he hailed lofty status of Tehran among Muslim countries and highlighted Iranian rich and dynamic culture.

Hassanpour, for his part, said that Islam is based a strong logic and rationality. Therefore, the most important option to fight against Islamophobia is to take advantage of the opportunity to talk and present moderate Islam.

Muslim countries and nations in different parts of the world, especially in the Middle East, face a range of crises and challenges, mostly from external sources and the most important way out of this situation is to strengthen religious identity, proximity among religions and unity of Muslims.

During the meeting, both sides stressed the need for using all capacities to ensure the national interests of the two countries.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish