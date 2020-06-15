Indonesian speaker underlines supporting mutual channels for boosting ties with Iran

In her message, Puan Maharani congratulated Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf on his election as Iran's new Parliament Speaker.

She wished success for Qalibaf in improving the economy, promoting peace and stability.

She expressed hope for improvement of the global economy and social productivity by maintaining solidarity among all nations in coronavirus time.

The Iranian MPs elected Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf as the speaker for the first year of the new Parliament.

Qalibaf secured 230 votes out of a total of 264 votes cast to become parliament speaker.

