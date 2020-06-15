Iran allots €100m to equip operation fleet in ports

He said that PMO, for this purpose, has ordered vessels from domestic manufacturers, including 15 vessels for coastal patrol and search & rescue missions and 12 others for the organization's patrol unit as well 5 pilot boats.

A buoy tender vessel, two 6000-horsepower ships, four 4400-hp tugboats, and four 1800-hp tugboats are among the 43 vessels ordered, according to Rastad.

In addition to the 100-million-euro contracts already made, there would be placed another order for 40 vessels that would worth 3,600 billion tomans, as said by the official.

He also said that the capacity of PMO is already in good condition so that it unloaded every ship containing fundamental goods delivered to the country during the coronavirus outbreak, paying no demurrage or other type of compensation.

