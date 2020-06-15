Jun 15, 2020, 4:54 PM
Zarif: Neighbors always our priority

Tehran, June 15, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message hailed his fruitful talks in Turkey, saying neighbors have always been Iran's priority.

"Productive talks with my friend @MevlutCavusoglu & other senior officials in Istanbul," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Monday.

"In-depth exchange & fruitful decisions on bilateral cooperation, and also regional & global issues," he added.

"Close consultations imperative. Next stop: Moscow. Neighbors always our priority," he noted.

Zarif, heading a high-ranking delegation, is in Turkey to examine the ways for bolstering mutual cooperation on regional and international issues.

