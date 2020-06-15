Zarif: Neighbors always our priority

"Productive talks with my friend @MevlutCavusoglu & other senior officials in Istanbul," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Monday.

"In-depth exchange & fruitful decisions on bilateral cooperation, and also regional & global issues," he added.

"Close consultations imperative. Next stop: Moscow. Neighbors always our priority," he noted.

Zarif, heading a high-ranking delegation, is in Turkey to examine the ways for bolstering mutual cooperation on regional and international issues.

