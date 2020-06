The report, released on Monday, says that the volume of Iran’s foreign debts at the end of the last Iranian calendar year (March 20) stood at $9.031 billion.

Mid-term and long-term debts accounted for some $7.492 billion of this figure, while the remaining $1.539 were short term debts.

Iran’s foreign debts used to be $9.339 billion.

