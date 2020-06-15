Iran supports investment by Iraqi Kurdistan

In a meeting with Sheik Ahmad, an Iraqi Kurd investor, Moradnia added that Iran's Kordestan province welcomed investors and entrepreneurs from the Iraqi Kurdistan and had held several meetings in this regard.

Referring to the deep cultural ties between Iran's Kordestan and Kurdistan region of Iraq, he also said that he expected the ties would help strengthen economic relations.

Moradnia underlined that Iran's Kordestan province has several investment opportunities, including in agriculture, animal husbandry, road construction, and civil engineering.

9416**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish