Iran, Turkey confer on regional issues

Zarif expressed solidarity with Turkey in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences.

He also discussed ways to compensate for the reduction of trade between the two countries over the last four months.

Iran's top diplomat stressed the importance of resuming gas exports and repairing damaged parts of the gas pipeline.

Agreement on holding Astana summit online and then holding the meeting in Tehran, issues related to Syria, Yemen, Libya, and fighting terrorism were among topics discussed by both sides.

