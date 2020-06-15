Iran’s nuclear program crystal clear in world, gov’t spox says

Utilizing political criteria in the mutual consideration of the duties and rights of the states in the IAEA leads to nowhere but the breakdown of trust and the enhancing of instability in the global arena, he added.

Rabiei pointed out that the Islamic Republic of Iran has given the maximum access that a country can give to the IAEA.

Iran calls on the IAEA to submit its requests within the framework of the IAEA's safeguards and statutes, he stated.

Iran always has provided necessary access to the Agency in accordance with previous valid agreements and international regulations; he said adding that from now on, we will act according to the same requirements.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter@IrnaEnglish