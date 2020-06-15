Iranian knowledge-based enterprises to get familiar with Spanish market

Spain is the thirteenth economy in the world and has been selected for market for the Iranian enterprises that work in the fields of chemistry, health, medicine, and information technology, the bureau of Iran’s vice-president for science and technology said.

With 1.164 trillion dollars, Spain is counted as the thirteenth in the world and fifth in Europe. Spain is good market for Iranian knowledge enterprises.

The meeting is to discuss the export goals of companies and pave the way for bilateral meetings among the Iranian and Spanish companies.

Companies interested in participating in the meeting can register here before June 20.

