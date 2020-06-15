Central Bank of Iran cuts interest rates to stem inflation

CBI released an excerpt of Iran's economic figures on Monday in which it said market liquidity pertaining to the Iranian year 1398 (March 2019-March 2020) increased by 31.3 percent compared to the previous year and the plan to channel the financial resources to the industrial sector to stem inflation and create jobs.

The statistics also indicated that Iran's market liquidity in 1397 (March 2018-March 2019) amounted to 1,882 trillion tomans, up by 23.1 percent in comparison to the previous year.

CBI had previously said that the growth in last year's liquidity was due to oil sanctions pressure on the governmental budget and the increase in the Bank's external assets net value caused by purchasing 12 percent of National Development Fund's currencies.

In order to contain liquidity, CBI has adopted stricter policies, including preventing interest rate race among financial institutes, launching open market operation and reforming CBI's relationship with the Government's income/expenditure.

