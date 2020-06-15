Armenian parliament speaker calls for enhanced parliamentary ties with Iran

In his message, the Armenian speaker said that Armenia attaches special significance to centuries of friendly relations with Iran.

Mirzoyan wished success for Qalibaf during his tenure and said that considering the experiences he has previously achieved in the defensive and security posts and as Tehran mayor, Qalibaf will certainly make remarkable achievements as Iran parliament speaker.

He expressed hope that parliamentary relations between the two countries would grow so as to accelerate bilateral cooperation.

