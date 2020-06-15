Jun 15, 2020, 11:40 AM
Iran, Russia, Turkey to hold summit via video conference

Tehran, June 15, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi announced Monday that Tehran, Moscow and Ankara will likely hold a summit of the presidents through a video conference.

Time of the meeting will be set during the upcoming visits of the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Turkey and Russia, Mousavi said at his weekly press briefing.

The visits have been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic; however, the foreign minister will travel to those countries when the coronavirus pandemic abates, Mousavi said.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected near 7,54,000 people across the world and killed over 421,000 people; while in Iran the number of the dead is more than 8,800.

