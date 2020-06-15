Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 15

** IRAN DAILY

- President Rouhani blasts US for pressuring IMF

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday slammed the US for putting pressure on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) not to grant a 5-billion-dollar loan to Iran.

- Zarif rejects UN report on Saudi attacks

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Saturday rejected a United Nations report that said cruise missiles and drones used in attacks on oil facilities and an airport in Saudi Arabia last year were of “Iranian origin”.

- Envoy: Iran ready to cooperate with Iraq in sports

Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi in a meeting with Iraqi Minister of Youth and Sports Adnan Dirjal said Iran is ready to establish cooperation with Iraq in the field of sports.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- New flames of U.S. racism burn in Atlanta

Protesters shut down a major highway in Atlanta on Saturday and burned down a Wendy’s restaurant where a black man was shot dead by police as he tried to escape arrest, an incident likely to fuel more nationwide tensions over race and police tactics.

- UAE draining billions of dollars in armament contracts: Report

The United Arab Emirates has drained an important part of its financial liquidity in armaments over the past ten years, yet it has not participated in any official military operations, except in Yemen.

- Three Iranians nominated for Best Defenders of ACL2017 Team

Khosro Heydari, Sadegh Moharrami and Peyman Shirzadi are three Iranian players who have been nominated for the best defenders of ACL2017 team.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Actor Mohammad-Ali Keshavarz dies at 90

The legendary actor Mohammad-Ali Keshavarz, famous for his roles in Ali Hatami’s hits such as “Mother” and “Hezardastan”, has died. He was 90.

- Beiranvand prevented from travel to Belgium6

Alireza Beiranvand’s travel to Belgium was hindered because he could not get the necessary permission for the trip.

- Chances of Trump’s reelection is over 50 percent, Zarif predicts

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is of the opinion that President Donald Trump’s chances of being reelected are still over 50 percent.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Tehran stocks Drift up and down

The main gauge of Tehran Stock Exchange, TEDPIX, shed 4,481 points on Sunday and dipped 0.38% to end trading session at 1,185,376 points.

- Variations in export, import price indices reviewed for Q4

The Statistical Center of Iran has published a report reviewing changes in Export Price Index and Import Price Index in the fourth quarter of last Iranian year (Dec. 22, 2019-March 19).

- SCI scrutinizes Iran's Q4 real-estate market

The Statistical Center of Iran has published its latest report on home and land prices as well as rents in urban areas across the country during the fourth quarter of the last Iranian year (Dec. 22, 2019-March 19).

