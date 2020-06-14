Envoy: Iran ready to cooperate with Iran in sports

Stressing the importance of sports and the position of federations in developing bilateral ties, he underlined Iran’s interest in sending sports productions to Iraq and also sports arenas’ readiness for hosting Iraqi sports teams and holding preparatory camps and sports events after the outbreak of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Dirjal confirmed Iran’s sports capacities and facilities and expressed support for Iranian companies in manufacturing and equipping sports sites in Iraq.

Decisions will soon be made with regard to holding sports events, he noted.

Over the past month since the formation of the Al-Kadhimi government, Masjedi has met with the new prime minister, interior, defense, transportation, labor and social affairs, finance and higher education ministers to help strengthen political, economic, cultural and social ties between Iran and Iraq.

