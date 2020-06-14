Jun 14, 2020, 5:13 PM
Iran to hold Computer-delivered IELTS in pandemic era

Tehran, June 14, IRNA – The Iranian candidates will be allowed to take the IELTS via computer due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the National Organization of Educational Testing in Iran (NOET) reported on Sunday.

In order to offer the convenience for test-takers from all walks of life to sit the exam at a computer in time of coronavirus, the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is to be held through making use of computers.

From now on, some celebrated institutes including IRSAFAM are to organize the Computer-delivered IELTS in the country.

IRSAFAM that is a widely known Iranian institute working in the fields of cultural, educational, and art activities is one of the centers for holding Computer-delivered IELTS.

The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is the world’s most popular English language proficiency test for higher education and global migration.

