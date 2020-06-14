Polish parliament speaker congratulates Iranian counterpart on election to post

Poland parliament speaker felicitated Qalibaf on his election as Speaker of the Eleventh Parliament, saying that in the time of Coronavirus "we must work in the spirit of international unity".

"It is very important that we work with the spirit of international unity in such a difficult situation that we are in the midst of global disease," she said, adding, "I would like to express our full solidarity with the people of Iran, who are deeply involved in this conflict."

She, meantime, expressed hope that her country would soon be able to overcome the coronavirus crisis and resume its normal parliamentary relations with other countries.

"I send my best wishes for health and success that will bring satisfaction to your Excellency," Witek wrote in her message.

She wished success for Qalibaf and expressed hope that friendly relations between the two countries, including parliamentary cooperation, will be boosted more than ever during Qalibaf’s tenure.

Qalibaf was elected as the speaker of the 11th edition of the Iranian Parliament on May 28.

