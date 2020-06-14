COVID-19 kills 107 more Iranians over past 24 hours: Official

Lari said that, with the 107 new deaths, the country’s total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 8,837.

Some 2,472 new cases of infection to COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 864 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

She noted that totally 187,427 Iranians have been confirmed infected with COVID-19, some 148,674 of whom have been discharged from hospital or recovered from the disease.

Some 2,781 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 1,244,074 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

