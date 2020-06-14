Jun 14, 2020, 2:34 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83821457
0 Persons

Tags

COVID-19 kills 107 more Iranians over past 24 hours: Official

COVID-19 kills 107 more Iranians over past 24 hours: Official

Tehran, June 14, IRNA – Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Sunday that some 107 more Iranians have died of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 8,837.

Lari said that, with the 107 new deaths, the country’s total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 8,837.

Some 2,472 new cases of infection to COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 864 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

She noted that totally 187,427 Iranians have been confirmed infected with COVID-19, some 148,674 of whom have been discharged from hospital or recovered from the disease.

Some 2,781 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 1,244,074 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 6 =