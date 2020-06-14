President Rouhani urges people's active participation for solving economic issues

Speaking in the committee on coordinating economic affairs on Sunday, Rouhani described people's participation and cooperation as the most effective factor to tackle the economic issues.

Great Iranians know that we are dealing with coronavirus while the country is under hardest and the most US inhumane sanctions, he added.

Fortunately, since the beginning of the outbreak, government has made efforts to stand against this difficult situation by taking special policies and by relying on people.

Despite the fact that experts believe that economic drawbacks of coronavirus is more dangerous than the virus itself, Iranian government has tried to prevent serious damages to people and economy, Rouhani noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Rouhani urged all organizations to stand by people more seriously.

Careful monitoring and timely response to prices' growth is a serious duty for all officials, producers, the guilds and vendors, and negligence of the price control is not acceptable at all.

President Rouhani pointed to exorbitant prices of houses and home appliances, saying that the Roads and Urban Development Ministry is responsible for controlling and managing the price of housing contruction.

He also urged the Central Bank of Iran to take necessary measures by increasing facilities in the field of house construction.

