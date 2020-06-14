Iran police arrest 428 foreign nationals without documents in Yazd

Brigadier Abass Ali Behdani Fard said these people had entered Iran through eastern borders.

He added that the foreign nationals without documents were supposed to move toward central Iranian provinces afterwards.

Over the past month, police arrested 560 foreign nationals without documents in Yazd.

Yazd is playing major role in connecting southern and eastern provinces to central part of the country.

Thanks to its location in North-South and East-West corridor, in some cases Yazd roads are used for human trafficking and contraband.

