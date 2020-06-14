Jun 14, 2020, 10:02 AM
Iran police arrest 428 foreign nationals without documents in Yazd

Yazd, June 14, IRNA – Yazd police commander said on Sunday that over the last 48 hours, police officers in an operation identified and arrested 428 foreign nationals without documents hiding in three parts of the province.

Brigadier Abass Ali Behdani Fard said these people had entered Iran through eastern borders.  

He added that the foreign nationals without documents were supposed to move toward central Iranian provinces afterwards.

Over the past month, police arrested 560 foreign nationals without documents in Yazd.

Yazd is playing major role in connecting southern and eastern provinces to central part of the country.

Thanks to its location in North-South and East-West corridor, in some cases Yazd roads are used for human trafficking and contraband.  

