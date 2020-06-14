Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 14

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran rejects UN report on Saudi attacks

Iran on Friday rejected a United Nations report that said cruise missiles and drones used in attacks on oil facilities and an airport in Saudi Arabia last year were of “Iranian origin”, saying it had been drawn up under US and Saudi influence.

- Rouhani: Virus restrictions to be restored if health rules not observed

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday the government will reimpose restrictions to stem coronavirus cases if health regulations are not observed.

- Iran summons Afghan envoy over offensive moves against its diplomatic missions

The Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned Afghanistan’s ambassador to Tehran over recent offensive moves against the country’s diplomatic missions in Afghanistan.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Protesters in Europe emulate U.S. revolt

Police fired tear gas at protesters on Saturday in central Paris, where several thousands people denounced police violence in an anti-racism protest as a wave of anger continued to sweep the world following the death of African American George Floyd.

- UN issues desperate plea For financial aid to Yemen

The United Nations has warned that three-quarters of the aid programs backed by its agencies in war-ravaged Yemen will have to shutter in weeks without more funding, even as both COVID-19 and cholera continue to spread in the country facing the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

- WKF praises Iranian karate athletes

World Karate Federation has lauded the Iranian karate athletes who have helped their people during the coronavirus crisis.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Mahdavian, director of political thrillers, to try his hand at comedy with “Shishlik”

Mohammad-Hossein Mahdavian, director of the political thrillers “Standing in the Dust”, “The Midday Event” and “Trace of Blood”, plans to try his hand at comedy genre with “Shishlik”.

- Neku dreams of becoming Iran coach

Former Iran national team captain Javad Nekounam has said that he dreams of becoming head coach of Iran national team in the future if he deserves it.

- Iran slams UN secretary general’s report as flawed

The Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations has rejected the UN secretary general’s report on the implementation of the Security Council resolution 2231 as flawed and inaccurate.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Trade via Nima takes a big hit

Foreign exchange trade in the secondary market, known as Nima, declined significantly in three months since the beginning of the current fiscal year (March 20) up to June 13 compared to the similar period last year.

- Jam-packed subway trains heighten concerns about Covid-19 spread

The resumption of traffic schemes in Tehran as of last week has reduced traffic congestion in the city’s thoroughfares, but it is increasing passenger density in subway trains, heightening concerns about the spread of Covid-19.

- Iranian port operations down 27%

Iran’s 21 major ports loaded and unloaded a total of 18.99 million tons of commodities during the first two months of the current Iranian year (March 20-May 20) to register a 27.04% decline compared with the corresponding period of last year.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish