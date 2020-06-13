FM Zarif dismisses claims about Iran's role in attack on Aramco

The Iranian foreign minister made the above remarks in a live interview on Instagram late on Saturday.

"The 11th and 12th Iranian governments have always pursed policy of having interaction with the entire world which in my opinion is a correct policy but the policy has opponents both inside and outside of the country," Zarif said.

The Iranian foreign minister said that over the past 40 years, both the US and Israel have always been trying to portray Iran as a security threat.

There is a term in international relations that if you don't have a good relationship with a country, make it difficult for the whole world and tell it that this country has a security problem for you, Zarif said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he added that the region is experiencing special and critical conditions and it is wise for regional countries to talk about the future instead of "being prisoners of the past".

