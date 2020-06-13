Iran makes $40m from ornamental plants

Gholam-Reza Taghavi, the head of the office of ornamental plants, greenhouses, and mushrooms said that in the last Iranian year (ended 20 March 20, 2020), the export was $15m.

Taghavi said that 7,800 hectares are under cultivation of ornamental plants, which has produced about four billion cut flowers, vase flowers, and ornamental shrubs and trees.

He added the figures show a 22-25% increase in production of such plants.

Taghavi also said that 150,000 people are directly and indirectly working in the field.

He went on to say that production and export of plants have faced difficultly due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Taghavi added that Iranian export has been to its neighbors, including Iraq, Russia, Turkmenistan, Armenia, and Azerbaijan.

