Official: Salvage operation underway to find Behbahan vessel's missing crew

Pasandeh said "we are holding consultations with regional countries over taking advantage of joint searching capacities by Iranian and regional rescue teams".

In order to focus more on the places in which finding missing people is more probable, computer simulation has been performed on the effect of water flow, wind, waves on floating objects in the sea, and in areas where it is more probable, rescue operation starts.

Earlier on June 5, Iran's charge d'affaires in Baghdad Mousa Alizadeh-Tabatabaei said that the storm and harsh weather conditions could be the cause of the sinking of an Iranian vessel in Iraqi waters.

An Iranian cargo ship called ‘Behbahan’ sank in Iraq’s waters; Behbahan's cargo ship was heading to Umm Qasr Port from Khorramshahr port city in southwest Iran when the incident occurred, the official added.

The vessel was loaded with construction and ceramic materials.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish