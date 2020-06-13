Envoy terms Iranian origin of arms as fallacy

"Iran rejects allegations in the UN Secretariat report:

- "Iranian origin" of arms is a fallacy, UN Secretariat lacks capacity, expertise & knowledge to conduct investigations," Takht Ravanchi wrote on his Twitter account.

"Seems the US—with its history of Iran-bashing—sits in the driver's seat to shape UN "assessments, he added.

Earlier on Friday, Iran's foreign ministry in a statement said that the Islamic Republic of Iran categorically rejects the allegations of the UN Secretariat, which is clearly under political pressure from the US and Saudi regimes, and expresses its deep concern over the abuse of the UN Secretariat for political purposes,

The Secretariat's report coincides with the US destructive plan which is reflected within the dangerous draft resolution that paves the way for the extension of arms restrictions on Iran in an illegal way; and yet more surprisingly, the content of this report is used by the US two weeks prior to its official release. The aforementioned fact creates the impression that the report was prepared under the direction of the United States and to be used in the efforts of that State in the Security Council against Iran.

Undoubtedly, the imposed reports will not help bring peace and security to the region and implement UN resolutions. Furthermore, it will also completely destroy the credibility and reputation of the United Nations. Are the members of the Secretariat worried about the similar treatment of the members of the Secretariat of the International Criminal Court by the United States?

The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly recommends the UN Secretariat not to move in the pre-planned US scenario to prevent the lifting of Iran's arms restrictions and not to assist a violating State in this illegal process by the circulation of the imposed reports. The United States itself is the gravest violator of Security Council Resolution 2231, and no one can clear the name of that State from systematic violations of international rules.

