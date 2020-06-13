IRGC comdr rejects PKK presence in Iran

Pakpour said that the IRGC has established security at borders with power, dignity, and exact monitoring.

Elaborating on the conditions at Iran-Turkey borders, he said Iranian and Turkish armed forces have good relations at borders.

Turkish officials are expected to first be confident of the accuracy of the event through official channels with Iran before and giving any comment in media, he noted.

Based on its mission which is safeguarding northwestern Iran, the IRGC is ready to maintain security at borders by doing continuous monitoring.

