Iran berates US for blocking ICC inquiry into US war crimes in Afghanistan

Head of Iran's Presidential Office Mahmoud Vaezi says the United States with the help of an unethical way of sanctions threaten members and judges of the international criminal court responsible for investigation into war crimes and the crimes against humanity.

Such threat shows anti-human rights and anti-justice spirit of the team working in the White House, Vaezi said through a twitter post on Saturday.

These are years that ineffectiveness of the sanctions have proved after Iranian nation's resistance, Vaezi wrote.

Reportedly, the US President Donal Trump issued an executive order on Thursday to sanction staff members of the International Criminal Court which investigates possible role of the US soldiers in committing war crimes in Afghanistan.

