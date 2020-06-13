Iran, Japan discuss fighting COVID-19

During the videoconference, both sides conferred on bilateral, regional and international issues.

Araghchi and Mori underlined taking advantage of capacities for maintaining cooperation.

Iranian and Japanese official held meeting at highest level last year.

Prime Minister of Japan Shinzō Abe visited Iran on June 12, 2019.

The trip was made in the framework of traditional and longstanding relations and in line with developing bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

President Hassan Rouhani also visited Tokyo on December 20, 2019.

Strengthening economic ties, removal of the obstacles to implementing the JCPOA, fulfilling all relevant commitments to 2015 Iran nuclear deal, maintaining maritime security in the region, deploying Japanese troops in the Middle East, and boosting mutual trade relations were among the issues that the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran reviewed on his visit to Tokyo.

