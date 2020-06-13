Iran summons Afghan envoy over activities of anti-Iran groups in Afghanistan

These groups have recently attacked Iranian embassy in Afghanistan and some of the Iranian missions in the country.

Managing Director of Iranian Foreign Ministry for West Asian ََََََAffairs Rasoul Mousavi expressed Iran's concerns over the impact of false measures taken by this group on Iran-Afghanistan relations.

In the wake of the measures taken by some groups affiliated with special political parties who have the background of hostility to Iran and good-neighborly ties between Iran and Afghanistan, some groups have recently attacked Iranian embassy under the excuse of deaths of some Afghan nationals who wanted to enter Iran illegally.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish